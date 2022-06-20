A bicycle wheel thrown onto the tracks shut down TTC subway service for almost 2 hours
A bicycle wheel thrown onto the track shut down TTC subway service on a stretch of Line 1 for more than 90 minutes Monday morning.
Metal rim contacted the power rail, causing the rubber to smoke
A bicycle wheel thrown onto the track shut down TTC subway service on a stretch of Line 1 for more than 90 minutes Monday morning.
Stuart Green, spokesperson for the transit agency, said security video showed a person chuck the wheel onto the northbound track near Queen Station shortly after 6:30 a.m.
The metal rim made contact with the power rail, which has 600 volts of electricity running through it. That caused the rubber to start smoking. The incident was initially reported as a fire.
For safety reasons, the TTC had to halt all service between Bloor-Yonge and Union stations.
Firefighters and TTC mechanics were called but it took until 8:30 a.m. to get trains running again.
Green said the security video will be shared with police.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?