A bicycle wheel thrown onto the track shut down TTC subway service on a stretch of Line 1 for more than 90 minutes Monday morning.

Stuart Green, spokesperson for the transit agency, said security video showed a person chuck the wheel onto the northbound track near Queen Station shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The metal rim made contact with the power rail, which has 600 volts of electricity running through it. That caused the rubber to start smoking. The incident was initially reported as a fire.

For safety reasons, the TTC had to halt all service between Bloor-Yonge and Union stations.

Firefighters and TTC mechanics were called but it took until 8:30 a.m. to get trains running again.

Green said the security video will be shared with police.