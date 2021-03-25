A beaver was spotted at Royal York Station this morning
The TTC had an unusual commuter show up on Thursday morning.
The rodent was safely removed by animal control
The TTC had an unusual commuter show up Thursday morning: a beaver, who waddled into Royal York Station.
TTC rider Jenn Abbott posted about the critter:
This. At the Grenview entrance of Royal York subway station. <a href="https://twitter.com/breakfasttv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@breakfasttv</a> <a href="https://t.co/6Wivw2PNRF">pic.twitter.com/6Wivw2PNRF</a>—@jennabbott65
TTC spokesperson Hayley Waldman told CBC News that reports started coming in about the beaver at around 6:45 a.m.
A supervisor called animal control, she said, but they couldn't arrive right away.
"So the beaver did hang out in the station for a little while, but has since been removed safely," she said.
"I can confirm the beaver is safe and sound, and we'll miss him at Royal York."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.