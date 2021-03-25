A beaver was spotted at Royal York Station this morning

The TTC had an unusual commuter show up Thursday morning: a beaver, who waddled into Royal York Station.

TTC rider Jenn Abbott posted about the critter:

This. At the Grenview entrance of Royal York subway station. <a href="https://twitter.com/breakfasttv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@breakfasttv</a> <a href="https://t.co/6Wivw2PNRF">pic.twitter.com/6Wivw2PNRF</a> —@jennabbott65

TTC spokesperson Hayley Waldman told CBC News that reports started coming in about the beaver at around 6:45 a.m.

A supervisor called animal control, she said, but they couldn't arrive right away.

"So the beaver did hang out in the station for a little while, but has since been removed safely," she said.

"I can confirm the beaver is safe and sound, and we'll miss him at Royal York."