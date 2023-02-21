Man charged after alleged hate-motivated assault of girl, 12, on TTC bus

Toronto police say a man has been charged in the alleged hate-motivated assault of a 12-year-old girl on a city transit bus.

Police allege the accused and the girl were on the same bus around 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 2, when the man started to make unprovoked threats against the child, who he did not know, and other passengers.

They allege the man, 32 from Toronto, then hit the girl with his hand while making racial slurs.

Police say the man then fled the scene in the city's east end, around Danforth Avenue and Main Street, before officers arrived.

The girl suffered minor injuries, they say.

The man was arrested and charged Monday with threatening bodily harm, assault and failure to comply with probation.