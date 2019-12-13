TTC staff suggest a 10 cent fare increase from March 2020

Transit riders could be asked fork out an extra 10 cents beginning in March next year, new operating budget documents released Friday show.

If approved, the increase is expected to generate $31.4 million in passenger revenues, excluding Presto commissions, TTC staff say.

The fare increase is one of several proposals made by staff to the TTC board in response to the "the fiscal and service challenges ahead."

The board is also being asked to approve a 2020 year-end workforce complement of 16,167 positions, reflecting an increase of 142 positions to support service delivery and 74 positions for capital project delivery.

Meanwhile, Mayor John Tory has welcomed the plan to hire an additional 50 transit enforcement officers specifically to crack down on fare evasion.

Fare evasion 'outrageous and infuriating': mayor

In a statement following the release of the budget documents, Tory said it is totally unacceptable for people to ride the TTC without paying their fare.

"It is theft and reports of fare evasion this year have been outrageous and infuriating," the statement reads.

Tory said while this is just the beginning of the budget process, he is heartened to see the staff-proposed budget will hire the additional enforcement officers for revenue control, to make sure people are paying their fares particularly on streetcars.

This budget also hires 124 more operators to offer more frequent and reliable services on the TTC's busiest routes and, for the first time, includes funding for the $1.5 billion Yonge-Bloor Station expansion, Tory said.