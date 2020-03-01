TTC fares are now 10¢ more expensive

If you're riding the TTC, expect to pay more starting Sunday.

Fares have increased 10 cents, with Presto fares now $3.20 for adults and $2.25 for seniors and youth.

Cash fares will still be $3.25 for adults, but are up to $2.30 for seniors and youth.

Monthly passes are $4.85 pricier for adults, now costing $156.

Students and seniors will have to pay $5.70 extra for a monthly pass, with the price now $128.15.

You can find all the new fare information here, Children 12 years and are still able to ride for free.

The TTC expects the 10 cent fare hike to generate $31.4 million in revenue.

The TTC board approved the changes in December as part of the 2020 budget. The hike was one of several proposals staff made in response to the "the fiscal and service challenges ahead."

The last time fares increased was April 2019.

A fare increase is "never popular with customers," acknowledged TTC spokesperson Mike DeToma, but said they are committed to maintaining services and "actually moving the needle on making more significant improvements to reliability."

They also want to prepare for "future demands and new services like Line 5 Crosstown," he said in an emailed statement.

The budget also includes funding for 128,000 hours of new service and hiring 121 operators, said DeToma, adding they are also trying to improve wait times at the Wheel-Trans call centre.