Police identify man, 29, found dead in crashed car with bullet wounds

Toronto police identified Jonathan "Jonny" Gayle-West, 29, as Toronto's 93rd homicide of this year, after he was located with apparent gunshot wounds in a crashed car Wednesday evening.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a tree at the intersection of Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard in Kingsview Village around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a blue Honda Civic that had travelled off the road and struck a tree.

Gayle-West was found by investigators in the driver's seat of a crashed Honda Civic without vital signs. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)



Officers found the victim in the driver's seat without vital signs. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. Police said efforts were made to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

'He will be missed'

Gayle-West was an employee of Canadian sports network TSN. He worked on programs including SportsCentre with Jay and Dan, BarDown and with TSN 1050.

Gayle-West, left, was an employee of Canadian sports network TSN. (Instagram )

A tweet and video tribute in memory of Gayle-West was posted by TSN's Twitter account Thursday.

"Jon was very well-liked by those who worked with him," the tweet read. "He will be missed."

We are saddened by the tragic death of a TSN team member last night – Jon Gayle.<br><br>Jon worked with Jay & Dan, BarDown, TSN 1050 and in the newsroom. Jon was very well-liked by those who worked with him. He will be missed.<br><br>Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. <a href="https://t.co/osnfiRq62j">pic.twitter.com/osnfiRq62j</a> —@TSN_Sports

Countless other tweets and Facebook posts have been shared since his death, remembering him as "ambitious" and "good hearted."

Jon Gayle, a member of the TSN and BarDown family, passed away last night. With a heavy heart, we remember one of the friendliest and most ambitious people in the building. He will be greatly missed. <a href="https://t.co/F9rAdmYZGb">pic.twitter.com/F9rAdmYZGb</a> —@BarDown

A postmortem examination will be conducted on Friday, December 14, 2018.

Police have not made any arrests.



Investigators are requesting anyone who was travelling on Islington Avenue between Highway 401 and Dixon Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday to contact police if they have dash-cam footage that could help the investigation.

Police would also like to speak with anyone who had contact with Gayle-West on Wednesday.