York Catholic school board trustee seeks to restrict flags flown at schools

A York Catholic school board trustee is proposing that the board restrict which flags can be flown on school property, and the move is causing anxiety among the LGBTQ community.

Trustee Frank Alexander will move the motion at a York Catholic District School Board meeting on Tuesday, which would make two amendments to its policy on the display of flags on board premises.

If adopted, the motion would limit flags flown at YCDSB schools, both outside and inside, to ones representing Canada, Ontario, the municipality, the Vatican and the school. It would also eliminate the board's ability to approve flags from other organizations.

In the motion, Alexander says, "The York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) has been fraught with disunity over the flying of flags."

Alexander did not respond to a request for comment.

The motion comes after the board voted last year not to fly the Pride Progress flag outside its Catholic Education Centre, following months of clashes between advocates and criticsover the issue.

LGBTQIA2+ group calls motion 'faith-based colonialism'

Tristan Coolman, president of Pflag Canada York Region, a LGBTQIA2+ volunteer-led support, education and resource network, said in a letter to the board that the proposed amendments can be viewed as an act of "faith-based colonialism," which the letter says have traditionally harmed marginalized communities.

"It is our position that these amendments work to restrict free speech, visibility, and celebration of many minority groups within the YCDSB. This homogenous approach to community building sanitizes the visibility of some minority groups in your student population, educators, and administrators," Coolman wrote in the letter.

The letter says one of the amendments would remove the board's flexibility to consider recognizing diverse groups with flags that celebrate their causes or lived experiences.

"The addition of a section restricting the visibility of those flags inside a school would have the same impact," Coolman wrote.

In an interview on Tuesday, Coolman said the amendments would also prevent flags that promote truth and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples from being flown at the board. That's despite the "Every Child Matters" flag being previously flown at York Catholic schools.

Student Erika Cordeiro holds a Pride flag outside of St. Elizabeth Catholic High School in Vaughan, Ont., where students walked off school grounds to protest the York Catholic District School Board's decision in May 2023 not to fly the flag. (Tyler Cheese/CBC)

Coolman said the group is also concerned that the amendments would limit any future requests by groups to fly the Pride flag at YCDSB schools.

"To talk about our different lived experience was a strength of Canadians and a strength of this country and something that could bring us together — not separate us," Coolman said.

Other groups say flying different flags at schools shows diversity.

Motion threatening identities, student leader says

Michael Olechny, a co-leader of Students for Change, a student group, said he hopes the motion doesn't pass and he expects it will not get much support from other trustees. He said the motion proposes "discrimination as an option" and should not be raised in the first place.

"What we're seeing is a repeat of last year. It's very frustrating because our existence, our identities are being threatened," Olechny said.

He said the motion shows who the board values in its schools because it would exclude flags from different countries.

"All of those students that feel represented by those flags are losing that connection to their identity within school," he said.

Christina Cody, a former York Catholic District School Board student, said the motion is an example of the "thinly veiled homophobia" prevalent at Catholic boards.

Cody, also director and founder of the Alumni to Amend Section 93 — a group founded by former Catholic school students that would like to see the end of public funding to Catholic schools in Ontario — said the motion would essentially be a ban on the Pride flag.

"It's very undemocratic. You're taking away the ability of elected education trustees, now or in the future, to be able to determine what flags are flown in order to support certain student groups or certain movements that their students respond to," she said.

