Trudeau announces $675M in spending for transit projects in Mississauga

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says three levels of government are coming together to improve the transit system in Mississauga.

He announced Friday that the federal, provincial and municipal governments will spend a combined $675 million on three new public transportation projects in the city.

The money will purchase 358 new hybrid buses to replace current diesel vehicles in a bid to cut emissions, "design and deliver" a new bus corridor along Dundas Street and upgrade existing corridors.

Ottawa is to contribute $271 million to the project, while the province will spend $225 million and the City of Mississauga will provide $180 million.

Trudeau says a better transit system will help fight climate change by reducing the number of cars on the road, while improving quality of life by cutting commute times.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie agrees, saying the investments will help Mississauga reach its climate target, while also connecting it with neighbouring cities.

"Funding to build rapid bus transit along Dundas Street, in particular, will make it easier for residents to travel to and from Mississauga and is critical for regional economic growth and recovery," Crombie said in a news release on Friday.

"The Dundas BRT [Bus Rapid Transit] will further strengthen our east to west connections, reducing travel times and connecting people to more job opportunities and businesses to more customers."