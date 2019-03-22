PM Trudeau expected to make affordable housing announcement in Toronto

The federal government is expected to make an affordable housing announcement in Toronto on Friday.

According to Mayor John Tory's itinerary, both Tory and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are slated to be on hand for a 2:30 p.m. news conference at a Toronto Community Housing complex in Scarborough.

This marks the second announcement from the Liberals around affordable housing in Toronto in as many months, following a March announcement regarding $86 million for a new 16-storey building in Etobicoke that will include 259 affordable rental units.

That project is being funded through the Rental Construction Financing Initiative, administered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

The program provides low-cost loans to developers at preferred interest rates to incentivize construction of affordable housing, with the money coming through the federal government's $40-billion National Housing Strategy.

Demand for housing expected to rise: report

This federal intervention comes as Toronto has begun developing its own housing plan for the next decade — while grappling with an ongoing housing shortage.

One recent report, commissioned by the city's affordable housing office, noted how the lack of affordable housing impacts people at all ends of the spectrum. On one end, years-long wait times for supportive housing are leaving many residents relying on shelters, while renters hoping to buy are stuck in limbo thanks to high home prices.

The report from the Canadian Centre of Economic Analysis and the Canadian Urban Institute also projects almost double the rate of population growth to 2041 from what the city has experienced since 2006, "resulting in a significant increase in housing demand."

"In the absence of government intervention and action across the housing continuum, Toronto's low — and moderate — income households will face a grim housing situation," it continues.