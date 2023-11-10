Prime minister, Toronto mayor announce $471M in federal housing funding for city

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a housing announcement and holds a news conference in Toronto alongside Mayor Olivia Chow, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and other federal ministers.

Toronto will receive $471 million in federal funding to build new homes, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced Thursday.

The money is coming out of Ottawa's Housing Accelerator Fund and should help Toronto build around 12,000 new units over three years, Trudeau said at an announcement in Toronto. In the next decade, it should help facilitate more than 53,000 units. Details of the announcement were first reported by The Global and Mail.

Trudeau and federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser joined Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow for the announcement.

"[Toronto] is a great city, and if we want to keep it great, we have to make homes more affordable. People who come here need to be able to afford to build a life and a family," Trudeau said.

The development comes a month after Fraser told the city it would need to change its building policies if it wants to access its share of the housing fund. At council last week, city councillors voted to approve changes that would improve Toronto's application to Ottawa.

The $4 billion Housing Accelerator Fund is a federal initiative to encourage municipalities to make changes to bylaws and regulations that would spur more housing construction, in exchange for more money.

Some of the changes Ottawa has pushed for include denser zoning and faster issuance of permits.

Including the announcement today, Ottawa has reached deals with 16 municipalities across the country.