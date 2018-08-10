Trudeau to open Taste of the Danforth weeks after deadly shooting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be visiting Toronto's Greektown — the scene of a deadly shooting rampage last month — to help open Taste of the Danforth this evening.

The annual street festival celebrates the area's many restaurants and diverse food and drink offerings.

The east-end's Danforth Avenue was where Faisal Hussain began shooting last month.

Police have said Hussain killed a teenager and a 10-year-old girl, injured 13 others, and was then found dead in the area.

It remains unclear what motivated the shooting. Hussain's parents have said their son suffered from severe mental illness.

Organizers said tonight's special opening ceremony will remember the violent attack.