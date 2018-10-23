Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighs in on 'federal approach' to carbon pricing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that his government is pushing forward with a federal approach to carbon pricing in Ontario.

"Pollution doesn't stop at provincial borders," said Trudeau in an interview on CBC's Metro Morning.

The decision by Premier Doug Ford to pull out of cap-and-trade and to rally against a proposed carbon tax plan has put the provincial and federal governments at odds. In July, Ontario announced it was joining Saskatchewan in a constitutional challenge to the carbon tax.

Trudeau is expected to announce how the federal government will deal with provinces who don't have a plan to price pollution in Toronto later Tuesday.