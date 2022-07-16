Trudeau greets crowds at Junior Carnival parade in Scarborough

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau helped kick off a large parade of costumed youngsters on Saturday as part of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival.

Trudeau greeted the crowds at the opening ceremony of the Junior Carnival parade. The event, which began at the Malvern Community Centre, involved about 2,000 young people, aged two to 16, displaying elaborate costumes on Scarborough streets.

The parade was an array of bright colours, big feathers, shiny beads and lots of sequins. Toronto Mayor John Tory and Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson were there.

Trudeau said the event is a celebration of Canada's Caribbean community and the young people dressed in costume on Saturday stepped up.

"Thank you to the young people who are out celebrating and demonstrating how happy we are all to be gathering in person once again," Trudeau said.

"Today is about them, getting out and celebrating this incredible community."

Trudeau noted that it's the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Toronto that the parade has been held.

"It has been a tough time these past two years," Trudeau said.

"We have seen a rise in anti-Black racism and in intolerance that is associated with so many of the challenges people face, and on a day like this, we get to remind ourselves what it is to be Canadian."

Masqueraders made their way west on McLevin Avenue and north on Neilson Road to Neilson Park.

This year, 12 junior bands will compete for the junior "Band of the Year" title.

