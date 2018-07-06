PM Trudeau to address brewing battle with Ontario over rise in asylum seekers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today is set to address the battle brewing between Ottawa and Queen's Park over a recent surge in asylum seekers, one day after Premier Doug Ford criticized the federal government's approach to the issue.

The two leaders met face-to-face on Thursday for the first time since Ford and his Progressive Conservatives were sworn-in. Minutes before the parlay in Toronto, Ford's team released a statement that blamed the federal government's policies "100 per cent" for the influx of asylum seekers at the border.

Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's minister of children, community and social services also suggested in comments to reporters that Trudeau's own rhetoric has encouraged people to attempt illegal border crossings.

"[Trudeau] was the one who tweeted out that everyone was welcome here and as a result of that we've had thousands of people cross the border illegally and it's putting a strain on many of our public resources," she said.

After his meeting with Ford, Trudeau emerged to tell media that he "spent a little time explaining" to the new premier how the asylum process works and Canada's international obligations to the new premier.

Trudeau will be on CBC Radio's Metro Morning shortly after 8:10 a.m. ET to discuss the potential fallout from Ford's defiance on the issue of asylum seekers.

A rise in the number of people seeking asylum and refugee claimants has also put significant strain on Toronto, according to Mayor John Tory. Late last month, Tory wrote to the federal and provincial governments to request help finding housing in the city for those awaiting immigration decisions.

"Right now, we're saying, we have a problem and we need help," Tory said at the time.

"We have exhausted our available sites, our resources and our personnel. We need the other levels of government to step up and assist Toronto in a true partnership."

Trudeau denies groping allegation

Trudeau's interview with Metro Morning also comes one day after the prime minister issued his most firm denial to date of allegations that he was physically inappropriate with a female reporter at a B.C. music festival nearly 20 years ago.

"Obviously this is a situation that has been very much on my mind over the past few weeks. It's a issue that I have been deeply engaged with, not just as a leader, but all my life, since my early 20s in university ... active on issues around sexual assault and behaviours," Trudeau said.

"I've been reflecting very carefully on what I remember from that incident almost 20 years ago and again, I am ... I feel I am confident that I did not act inappropriately."

Trudeau did not answer a query about whether he would order an independent investigation into the alleged incident, as he previously has when MPs and party staffers were accused of similar behaviour.