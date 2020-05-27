Driver dies after fiery crash involving 2 trucks in Brampton

A driver is dead after a fiery crash involving two tractor trailers in Brampton on Tuesday night.

The trucks collided on Highway 50 near Castle Oaks Crossing on the boundary with Vaughan. Both trucks burst into flames.

Brampton firefighters were able put the fire out quickly, but one of the drivers was found dead, according to Peel police.

The other driver was able to get out safely.

Highway 50 near Trade Valley Drive and Rutherford Road was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.