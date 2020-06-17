Careening truck tires set off 5-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough

Four people were taken to hospital late Tuesday after two tires came off a truck on Highway 401, setting off a crash that included five vehicles, provincial police say.

The truck was eastbound near McCowan Road in Scarborough when the pair of tires became dislodged. One of the tires went careening into the westbound lanes of the highway, directly striking a car, said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Four other vehicle then became involved in the resulting collision.

Two females were taken to a trauma centre for treatment, Schmidt said, while two other people were sent to hospital. None of the injuries are life-threatening, he added.

The truck was later found off the highway in Pickering. The driver was charged with "wheel separation," Schmidt said.