Truck rollover closes all lanes of eastbound Highway 401 east of Oshawa

All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Courtice Road due to a tractor-trailer rollover, police say.

The truck driver was not injured in the single vehicle crash east of Oshawa, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division.

Investigators are on scene speaking to the driver to determine the cause of the crash.

Schmidt said officers are waiting for large machinery to arrive to help clear the scene.

That stretch of the highway could stay closed for a couple of hours, he added.