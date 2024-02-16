Truck crashes into west-end Toronto garage, leaving man in 60s seriously injured

A man in his 60s was seriously injured after a truck crashed into a garage in Toronto's west end on Thursday, police and paramedics say.

The crash happened in the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street. Police were called to the scene at about 5:50 p.m.

Toronto Fire Services say they extricated the driver from the garage and paramedics took him to a trauma centre.

The garage, which is detached, sustained structural damage. A city engineer was asked to come to the garage to assess the damage.

Police said the man's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.