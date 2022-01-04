Transport truck hauling gasoline crashes into North York home
1 person was inside the residence at the time, but no one badly injured in incident
A tractor trailer hauling gasoline slammed into a home in North York on Monday night.
No one was badly injured in the crash, firefighters say, but the house appears to have sustained considerable damage.
The incident happened around 11:25 p.m. at a home on O'Connor Drive.
It's not clear what preceded the transport truck smashing into the residence. One person was home at the time, said Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell.
The driver had to be extricated from the truck. He suffered only minor cuts and abrasions, Powell said, while no one inside the house was hurt.
While a small amount of diesel fuel leaked from the tractor, no gasoline escaped from the tank it was hauling, Powell said.
An engineer was called in to assess the extent of damage to the home, he added.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?