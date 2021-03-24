Driver charged after dump truck pushes car along Gardiner Expressway, police say

A driver has been charged after using his dump truck to push a car for over half a kilometre on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday, Toronto police say.

Const. Scott Matthews posted a video of the incident to Twitter on Wednesday, showing the big red truck pushing a Mini Cooper up an on-ramp and onto the major highway. The video, apparently captured from a condo above the downtown highway, was originally posted on TikTok.

Mattews said the driver of the Mini Cooper was "lucky" to escape with minor injuries.

The driver of this Mini was lucky to escape with minor injuries after being pushed for over half a kilometre up an on-ramp and onto the Gardiner Expressway yesterday. The dump truck driver was charged.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beaware?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beaware</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/drivesafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#drivesafe</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZNuZSUgiTB">pic.twitter.com/ZNuZSUgiTB</a> —@TPSTrafficDC

According to Traffic Services Sgt. Murray Campbell, the incident happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, when the truck collided with the Mini Cooper in the westbound lanes of Lake Shore East, near Jarvis Street.

Following the collision, the dump truck continued up the ramp and onto the expressway, pushing the vehicle sideways the entire way.

Campbell says the dump truck was flagged down by passing motorists.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but not transported to hospital.

Campbell says the driver of the dump truck has been charged with several driving and commercial motor vehicle offences.