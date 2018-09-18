Truck driver found guilty in multi-vehicle collision that killed 4, injured 11

A Quebec truck driver has been found guilty of multiple counts of dangerous driving in relation to a 2015 multi-vehicle crash in Whitby that killed four and injured 11.

Mohinder Singh Saini, 75, has been convicted of four counts of dangerous driving causing death and nine counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The collision happened nearly three years ago on Oct. 2 on Hwy. 401 westbound, east of Lake Ridge Road.

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.

Eleven people were also injured.

The crash involved 21 vehicles, including three commercial transport trucks that sustained significant damage.

Police have identified the victims as Carl Laws, 67, and Jacqueline Laws, 63, of Pickering. The two boys were identified as Jesus Alberto Duran-Florez, 12, and Cuauhtemoc Duran-Florez, 10, from Mexico.

Saini will return to court Oct. 5 for victim impact statements and again on Nov. 9 for sentencing.