Skip to Main Content
Truck driver and motorist escape unharmed after transport truck overturns on Hwy 401
New

Truck driver and motorist escape unharmed after transport truck overturns on Hwy 401

A transport truck driver and motorist escaped unharmed after a serious crash on one of Toronto's busiest highways amid wintry weather that saw the truck roll over onto its side into a ditch.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says car lost control in wintry weather and spun out, sending truck into ditch

CBC News ·
The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Milton, where Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a car lost and control and spun out, hitting the truck. (Sgt. Kerry Schmidt/OPP)

A transport truck driver and motorist escaped unharmed after a serious crash on one of Toronto's busiest highways amid wintry weather that saw the truck roll over onto its side into a ditch. 

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Milton, where Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a car lost control and spun out, hitting the truck that was full of fruits and vegetables.

"We had a car going down the road here in extremely slippery conditions, lose control, tap the side of the transport truck. The transport truck lost control and ended up the ditch," said Schmidt.

Neither the truck driver nor the 25-year-old driver of the car were seriously hurt.

But Schmidt warns there's barely any traction on the roads as snow continues to fall into Saturday night, causing slippery conditions thanks to a major winter storm tracking south of the Great Lakes. In the last 24 hours alone, he says, there have been approximately 200 crashes across the Greater Toronto Area. 

Heavy tows are on scene with crews using cables to get the truck upright and back on its wheels. 

Meanwhile the stretch of highway is down to one lane with some vehicles using the shoulder to move through.

For drivers travelling in the area, Schmidt recommends using Trafalgar Road to exit the highway and get back on Winston Churchill Boulevard to avoid the scene. 

"We don't want to see more of this," he said, cautioning drivers: "See snow, go slow."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us