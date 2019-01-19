Truck driver and motorist escape unharmed after transport truck overturns on Hwy 401

A transport truck driver and motorist escaped unharmed after a serious crash on one of Toronto's busiest highways amid wintry weather that saw the truck roll over onto its side into a ditch.

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Milton, where Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a car lost control and spun out, hitting the truck that was full of fruits and vegetables.

"We had a car going down the road here in extremely slippery conditions, lose control, tap the side of the transport truck. The transport truck lost control and ended up the ditch," said Schmidt.

Neither the truck driver nor the 25-year-old driver of the car were seriously hurt.

Transport truck rollover <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> EB west of Trafalgar Road.<br>25 year old driver of a passanger vehicle lost control on the snow covered roads and clipped the transport truck sending it into the ditch. <br>No injuries, clean up ongoing, 1 E/B lane open during clean up <a href="https://t.co/SNh2qxCFlw">pic.twitter.com/SNh2qxCFlw</a> —@OPP_HSD But Schmidt warns there's barely any traction on the roads as snow continues to fall into Saturday night, causing slippery conditions thanks to a major winter storm tracking south of the Great Lakes. In the last 24 hours alone, he says, there have been approximately 200 crashes across the Greater Toronto Area.

Heavy tows are on scene with crews using cables to get the truck upright and back on its wheels.

Meanwhile the stretch of highway is down to one lane with some vehicles using the shoulder to move through.

For drivers travelling in the area, Schmidt recommends using Trafalgar Road to exit the highway and get back on Winston Churchill Boulevard to avoid the scene.

"We don't want to see more of this," he said, cautioning drivers: "See snow, go slow."