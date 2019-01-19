Truck driver and motorist escape unharmed after transport truck overturns on Hwy 401
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says car lost control in wintry weather and spun out, sending truck into ditch
A transport truck driver and motorist escaped unharmed after a serious crash on one of Toronto's busiest highways amid wintry weather that saw the truck roll over onto its side into a ditch.
"We had a car going down the road here in extremely slippery conditions, lose control, tap the side of the transport truck. The transport truck lost control and ended up the ditch," said Schmidt.
Neither the truck driver nor the 25-year-old driver of the car were seriously hurt.
Transport truck rollover <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> EB west of Trafalgar Road.<br>25 year old driver of a passanger vehicle lost control on the snow covered roads and clipped the transport truck sending it into the ditch. <br>No injuries, clean up ongoing, 1 E/B lane open during clean up <a href="https://t.co/SNh2qxCFlw">pic.twitter.com/SNh2qxCFlw</a>—@OPP_HSD
Heavy tows are on scene with crews using cables to get the truck upright and back on its wheels.
Meanwhile the stretch of highway is down to one lane with some vehicles using the shoulder to move through.
For drivers travelling in the area, Schmidt recommends using Trafalgar Road to exit the highway and get back on Winston Churchill Boulevard to avoid the scene.
"We don't want to see more of this," he said, cautioning drivers: "See snow, go slow."