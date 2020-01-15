Police have identified two drivers involved in what they're calling a "wild crash" on Highway 401.

The video, which has been circulating online this week, shows a large truck pushing a car sideways down the highway. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed it happened on Monday.

"Fortunately no one was injured," Schmidt said, adding police were able to speak to both of the drivers on Tuesday night.

Drivers identified in dash cam video of a crash where a truck was pushing a car to the shoulder on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> <a href="https://t.co/J79L0s6iat">https://t.co/J79L0s6iat</a> —@OPP_HSD

According to Schmidt, the driver of the truck claims he didn't see what was happening in front of him as he was changing lanes.

"That still has yet to be determined," Schmidt said. "The investigation is still ongoing."

At this point, no charges have been laid in connection with the incident.

Schmidt said police are "very thankful" that the video was posted online.

"It was very helpful in the investigation to get a better perspective on what happened," he explained.