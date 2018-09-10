Heavy rain expected in GTA during morning commute

As the remnants of tropical depression Gordon pass through the GTA, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for heavy rain.

Toronto could see rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm Monday morning during rush hour and is expected to taper off by noon.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," warns Environment Canada's website.

Flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport may be affected by the weather. They are asking travellers to confirm flight times before heading out.

Conditions around shorelines, streams and rivers in the area could become hazardous, according to the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority. They recommend people exercise caution and keep pets and children away from unstable banks.

Scattered showers or drizzle is expected for the rest of the day.

Gordon made landfall in Mississippi early last week, just shy of hurricane strength. It later weakened to a tropical depression.

Rest of the week will feel like summer

After a cloudy day on Tuesday, the rest of the week will see temperatures into the high 20s, according to Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"We have more summer in store for the rest of this week," Kimbell told CBC Toronto.

Kimbell expects temperatures to get as high as 27 C near the end of the week and into the weekend.