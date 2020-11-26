3 men injured in stabbing outside Mississauga business

Three men have been injured in a stabbing outside a business in Mississauga on Wednesday night, Peel police say.

It happened in the area of a shopping plaza at Hurontario Street and Dundas Street. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 8:59 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from stab wounds, according to Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

Peel paramedics took two men, 29 and 45, to a trauma centre initially in life-threatening condition, but their condition is now considered stable and non-life-threatening.

Paramedics took the third man, 37, to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

"We know at this time that there were multiple suspects involved in this incident. However, we are still working to gather the descriptions of those involved," Mooken told reporters at the scene.

Officers are planning to canvass businesses and homes in the area for security camera footage. They're urging anyone with dashboard camera footage to come forward.

Police are trying to determine if the stabbing was targeted and whether the business was licensed.

Officers taped off the plaza on Wednesday night as they investigated.