Woman dead, 2 people hospitalized after triple stabbing in North York

A woman is dead and two other people have been hospitalized following a stabbing in North York Monday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

Police say officers found two women and a man with stab wounds. One of the women was found inside a building, while the man was found outside.

It's not clear where the third victim was located and police say it's too early to determine if the victims were related.

Paramedics say they transported a man in life-threatening condition and a woman in serious condition to hospital.

The second woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto that officers found a weapon close to the man, who they are treating as a suspect at this time.