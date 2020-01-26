Police identify man killed in Scarborough triple shooting, 2 suspects sought

Toronto police have identified a man killed in a triple shooting in Scarborough on Saturday night.

Stephon Kelly, 28, of Toronto, died in the area of Markham and Kingston roads at about 9 p.m., police said in a news release on Sunday. Police said Kelly suffered one gunshot wound.

Kelly is Toronto's sixth homicide victim of the year. Police have not released his photo.

According to police, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting.

Toronto paramedics said on Sunday that the man suffered serious injuries while the woman suffered minor injuries.

Police have not said whether the three people shot knew each other or not.

Shots were fired inside restaurant, police believe

Near the scene on Saturday night, Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters that police believe the shots were fired inside a restaurant.

On Saturday night, police taped off the area and there was a heavy police presence. There was also a canine team. Roads were closed for hours as officers investigated.

In the release, police said homicide detectives are now in charge of the investigation and officers are looking for at least two suspects who may have left the scene in a silver vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-4300 or (416) 808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Emergency crews at the scene of a shooting in the area of Markham and Kingston roads on Saturday night. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)