Triple shooting in Scarborough leaves one dead, another critically injured

One person is dead and another has been critically injured in a triple shooting in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham and Kingston roads around 9:20 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police say one man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was shot in the head and rushed to a trauma centre.

Both are believed to be in their early 20s.

A female victim suffered a hand injury and was being treated at the scene. Her age is not yet known and it's unclear what relationship she might have to the other victims, police say.

There's no word yet on any possible suspects.

A heavy police presence is at the scene, along with a canine team. Roads in the area are expected to be closed for some time for the police investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stopppers by calling 416-222-TIPS.