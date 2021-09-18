Triple shooting in Mississauga sends at least 2 to hospital with 'life-threatening' injuries

Three people were shot in Mississauga Friday evening, police say.

At approximately 8 p.m., Peel police received a report of a disturbance in the area of Hull Street and Airport Road.

Const. Himmet Gill said initial calls were about an altercation on the street involving 10 men.

Upon arrival, police said they found three victims with gunshot wounds. Gill said the victims' injuries are being treated as life threatening.

Paramedics said two patients have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, with a third possibly still at the scene.

Police said the suspects have fled on foot and they are asking the public to avoid the area.

More to come.