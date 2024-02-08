Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

3 adults killed in single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Brampton on Thursday, emergency services in Peel say. The single-vehicle collision happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Bovaird Drive, according to police.

Crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday

CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police vehicles are parked near the scene of a hit and run in Brampton.
Peel police have closed a stretch of Bovaird Drive for their investigation. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Brampton on Thursday, emergency services in Peel say. 

The single-vehicle collision happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Bovaird Drive, according to police.

Three adults were pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

No further information about the deceased or the circumstances of the crash was immediately available.

Peel police's major collisions bureau is investigating.

Bovaird is closed between Fletchers Creek Boulevard and Chinguacousy Road and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes. 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now