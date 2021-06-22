Toronto police, city move to evict encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park

Toronto police and city crews moved to evict people experiencing homelessness in an encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park on Tuesday morning.

Dozens of police officers and security guards began amassing at the popular downtown park shortly after sunrise.

Those living in the encampment were given two hours to pack two bags of belongings and leave.

"All other belongings will be collected and stored for up to 30 days for future pickup," the city said in a news release.

Between 20 and 25 people are believed to live in the encampment. They were served with formal trespass notices on June 12, along with residents of three other major encampments in Moss Park and Alexandra Park, and at Lamport Stadium.

Hundreds fled Toronto's shelter system for fear of contracting COVID-19 when the pandemic hit and dozens of encampments popped up throughout Toronto.

The city said those currently living in Trinity Bellwoods will be "offered safe, indoor space, with access to meals, showers and laundry, harm reduction, physical and mental health supports, and a housing worker."

Supporters surround a dwelling as officials continue to serve notice. They’re being given 2-3 hours to leave <a href="https://t.co/Gmy8EQZzgc">pic.twitter.com/Gmy8EQZzgc</a> —@LindaWardCBC

Advocates and other residents who support those living in the encampment began to arrive at the park shortly after police and security guards. They linked arms around some of the tents and structures to prevent city officials from speaking with those inside.

In its news release, the city said that the outdoor encampment presents health and safety risks for those living there, particularly with regard to fires.

There have been 114 "fire events" in encampments so far this year, according to the city.

"In 2020, Toronto Fire Services responded to 253 fires in encampments — a 247 per cent increase over the same period in 2019," the city said.

"Since 2010, seven people have lost their lives as a result of fires in encampments in Toronto."

The release went on to say that Toronto's parks "must also be safe and accessible to all residents."

More to come.