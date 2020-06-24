Police appeal for public help to identify woman found dead at Trinity Bellwoods Park

Toronto police are asking for the public's assistance in their investigation into an unidentified woman who was found dead in Trinity Bellwoods Park earlier this month.

The woman's body was found at the downtown park in the early morning hours of June 10.

Police say her death does not appear to be suspicious.

Det. Mary Vruna said during a Wednesday news conference that many aspects of the woman's death remain unclear.

Vruna said she may have recently arrived in the city.

"Another scenario could be that she was confused, disoriented, thus leaving her home going unnoticed," Vruda added.

Police have provided an artist's sketch of the deceased woman, along with photos of her clothes and sleeping bag at the time of her death.

The woman was wearing these clothes at the time of her death. (Toronto Police Service)

Information about her height, weight or estimated age are not being shared, Vruna said, with the hopes that no one will rule out the possibility that they may have known her.

"We want them to avoid tunnel vision and dismiss anyone they may think of," she said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-1400 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.