36 staff test positive at Trillium Health Partners, outbreak in 4 units

Thirty-six employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Trillium Health Partners and have been off from work as of Tuesday, the hospital network says.

Trillium Health Partners (THP) has two sites in Mississauga, including Credit Valley Hospital and Mississauga Hospital. Its third site, Queensway Health Centre, is located in Etobicoke.

THP is "well above capacity" as it deals with 88 COVID-19 patients and 20 patients in its intensive care units, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said at a weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.

Crombie also noted that the hospital network is dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks in four units.

"This is particularly concerning as we know our hospitals are our last line of defence in protection against this virus," she said at the briefing.

"As of Tuesday, there were 36 staff from across sites who were off from work for testing positive for COVID-19 and transmission was a mix of both hospital and community," a THP spokesperson said in a statement to CBC Toronto.

THP did not say how many units are dealing with outbreaks.

"All contact tracing has been conducted and infection prevention and control measures are in place to ensure our hospital remains a safe place to receive care," the statement reads.

Patients moved to other hospitals

Patients are now being relocated to other hospitals and elective surgeries may be cancelled as a result of the outbreak, Crombie noted.

Peel region is under the province's grey lockdown zone and has been for the past 17 days. No indoor gatherings are permitted unless people are members of the same household, with some exceptions, including support for seniors living alone.

Last week, Peel region reported an average of 459 daily cases, with Mississauga averaging 152 daily cases. Crombie said without the lockdown measures, cases would have been "much higher" over the past two weeks.

"While we are still seeing high daily case counts, things are beginning to stabilize a little," Crombie said.

"We are not seeing the exponential growth that we saw in late October through the beginning of November."