Antisemitic death threat against hospital employee prompts police investigation

A hospital network says one of its employees received an antisemitic death threat on Tuesday and Peel police say they are investigating.

In a news release on Thursday, Peel Regional Police identified the employee as a doctor. Police said they are investigating the matter as "hate-motivated."

Trillium Health Partners (THP) said in an email that the threat was "targeted towards a team member who identifies as Jewish."

The hospital network said the employee received the threat at "non-hospital work premises," but that it immediately increased security at its two hospitals in Mississauga and health centre in Etobicoke.

"Immediate supports and a safety plan were activated to ensure safety for the impacted person and our broader THP community."

Police said they are working with Trillium Health Partners to ensure the safety and security of all of its staff and patrons.

"We have zero tolerance for hate, threats or violence against anyone in our community, and all reported incidents will be investigated to the fullest extent," Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in the release.

As for Trillium Health Partners, it added that it is also working with its community partners, including police and other hospitals, to assess and respond to all security risks.

"THP unequivocally stands against all forms of hate, including this act of antisemitism. We have zero tolerance for threats of any kind against our staff, professional staff, volunteers, learners, patients, and community. We continue to support and take care of each other during our times of need," the hospital network says.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peel police or CrimeStoppers anonymously.

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies, an advocacy organization, said in a news release on Thursday it is "appalled" by the fact that a doctor has received an antisemitic death threat.

"During this time of immense turmoil stemming from the Israel-Hamas war, it's painful to witness this extreme surge in antisemitism across the Greater Toronto Area," FSWC President and CEO Michael Levitt said in the release.

"It is in times of crisis that we see a resurgence of antisemitism, and this is particularly evident when there's conflict in the Middle East. This latest incident is a reminder that antisemitism continues to fester in our society and must be confronted."