Trillium Health Partners announce donation pledge of up to $75M for Mississauga, Toronto hospitals

A Mississauga-based real estate company has pledged up to $75 million in donations to Trillium Health Partners to help build the largest hospital in Canada.

At event Tuesday morning, the hospital network called the donation from Orlando Corporation, a privately-owned industrial real estate developer, the "largest single corporate donation to a hospital in Canadian history."

The company says it will double the impact of community donations by matching every dollar donated to Trillium Health Partners (THP) by the public for up to $75 million over the next 10 years.

"We are making this historic donation to Trillium Health Partners in honour of our staff and their families, and for the benefit of all the families across our entire community," said Orlando Corporation President Blair Wolk.

"We are delighted to support the hospital's growth and to invest in leading research to create a more efficient and accessible health system, including mental health care. That way all families across the West GTA can access the care they need to thrive."

The hospital network comprises Credit Valley Hospital, the Mississauga Hospital and the Queensway Health Centre.

Trillium says $50 million will go toward helping build Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital, which was announced last month. It is expected to become the largest hospital in Canada on completion with over 950 beds and serve more patients than any other facility in the country, according to the hospital network.

The remaining $10 million will help create a two-floor mental health inpatient unit in the new hospital and $15 million will support Trillium's Institute for Better Health for research and innovation.

"This inspiring gift will double the impact of all donations from the community, magnifying their support to allow the hospital to accomplish even more," said THP Foundation president and CEO Caroline Riseboro.

The hospital says it expects to face more demand for services, notably mental health, than any other hospital in the province over the next 20 years.

Last year, Orlando Corporation donated $75 million to Scarborough Health Network and the University of Toronto to improve health care in the eastern Greater Toronto Area.