Trial for second Toronto cop accused of eating pot-laced chocolate could take place in 2020, lawyer says

A lawyer for a second Toronto police officer accused of eating a cannabis-infused chocolate bar while on surveillance duty earlier this year anticipates her trial will take place in 2020.

Const. Jamie Young is facing criminal charges, related to obstruction of justice and breach of trust, for allegedly consuming evidence seized during an illegal pot raid in late January and eventually sent a radio call for help.

Young, 35, did not attend a judicial pretrial hearing on Tuesday but defence lawyer Domenic Basile appeared on her behalf.

Basile told CBC News outside the courtroom that his client denies any wrongdoing and wishes to fight the allegations in court.

Young has elected to proceed to trial in Ontario Superior Court by a judge and jury, he said.

Officers appeared 'in distress'

Young, who has 2½ years of service, is also facing six misconduct charges under the Police Services Act. She has been suspended with pay. Her disciplinary hearing, however, has been put over until the criminal proceedings are complete.

Young and partner, Const. Vittorio Dominelli, assisted in the execution of a search warrant at Community Cannabis Clinic, a marijuana dispensary in the city's west end, in the early evening of Jan. 27.

The criminal charges allege that Young later "failed to account" for a marijuana-laced chocolate hazelnut bar during the search.

At around 11 p.m. on the night of the raid, both Young and Dominelli were assigned to surveillance duty near Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road, where they allegedly ate the chocolate.

Around two hours later, Dominelli made a call for assistance over police radio, claiming that he felt he was going to pass out after running on Oakwood Avenue.

He used the 10-33 police code, normally reserved to indicate an officer is in serious trouble.

Responding officers said Young and Dominelli "appeared to be in distress" when they were found. They were both taken to hospital.

Dominelli, who resigned from the force, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and received a nine-month conditional sentence.

Young is due back in court in September 2019.