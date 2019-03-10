Stay away from rivers, streams as rain melts snow and ice, TRCA warns

Greater Toronto Area residents are being urged to be careful around rivers, streams and shorelines this weekend as rain continues to melt the region's hard pack of snow and ice.

In a flood outlook that remains in effect until Monday, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority says an estimated 15 to 25 millimetres of rain is forecast for the region this weekend. Rain combined with above freezing temperatures, means "additional runoff" from melting snow.

The authority says many rivers are fully covered in ice and a rise in water levels from rainfall and melting snow could break up that ice. Also, strong southwesterly winds could result in wave heights of 1.5 metres along the shoreline of Lake Ontario.

"All rivers within the GTA may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions, especially behind bridges and culverts where ice jams are present," the authority says.

Ponding is possible in low-lying areas, it says.

"The combination of slippery and unstable banks could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water body. All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous."

Residents are urged to keep children and pets away from "slippery and unstable banks" and stay well away themselves from watercourses.

Special weather statement due to winds

The City of Toronto, meanwhile, remained under a special weather statement early Sunday because the forecast is calling for strong southwesterly winds in the afternoon with gusts that could reach 70 or 80 km/hour.

Environment Canada says the winds could be strong enough to damage trees and result in isolated power outages. Winds are expected to diminish slowly on Sunday evening.