Travellers struggling to rebook after Air Canada forced to briefly halt Toronto-Delhi flights

After the sudden cancellation of multiple flights between Toronto and Delhi, some travellers and their families are scrambling to figure out what to do next.

On Thursday, Air Canada announced its flights from Toronto and Vancouver to Delhi are back on their normal schedules, but some travellers are still struggling to rebook.

The Pakistani government closed the country's airspace on Wednesday amid rising tensions with India, forcing many airlines, including Air Canada, to reroute flights.

"Canadians should know that Air Canada was advised not to fly over certain airspaces, and therefore cancelled its flight to New Delhi," federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said.

"Until further notice I would encourage people to check with the Air Canada website if they've got plans to go to India, as well as travel advisories," he added.

Some frustrated people took to social media to try to find a resolution, including Satwant Singh.

"@AirCanada My parents are supposed to fly back on Friday from India and now their flights cancelled. Is there anything we can do to ensure they have a flight back home?" Singh wrote on Twitter.

Travel Alert – February 28: Mumbai (BOM) & New Delhi (DEL). Details, Flight Status & rebook online. Change fees waived: <a href="https://t.co/fuCj1d9VMn">https://t.co/fuCj1d9VMn</a> —@AirCanada

"We have put in place a flexible rebooking policy for customers," an Air Canada spokesperson wrote in an email. But customers reported issues with the process on Twitter.

"The link says unfortunately no flights available," Singh tweeted.

January, February 'very busy time' for Canada-India flights

Mandhur Shah, who manages Ashok Travel, says he's been monitoring the situation very closely. Booking flights to India makes up 80 per cent of his business, especially at this time of year.

Mandhur Shah manages Ashok Travel, a Toronto-based travel agency. (Supplied/Mandhur Shah)

"January, February is a very busy time because it's wedding season in India," the Toronto-based travel agent said.

Furthermore, he explained the cancellations could have a big impact on many older customers.

"It's also a busy time for those guests who have gone in the months of October and November who will be returning back from India to Canada," he said.

"We have a lot of seniors that go back to escape the winter, and now is when they all come back in the spring."

Shah's agency books flights for clients using multiple airlines. But he says Air Canada flights account for the majority, with more than 200 passengers booked through his agency every month.

When news of flight cancellations to Delhi broke, he and his team received more than 30 calls from clients.

"I have my agents working with these clients, trying to get them alternative options, trying to get them refunds, whatever has to be done."

Flights to Mumbai have been operating as normal, because they take a different route that doesn't go through Pakistani airspace, an Air Canada spokesperson wrote in an email.

Travel advisory issued to Canadians

Meanwhile, the Canadian government is advising all citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Pakistan, citing an unpredictable security situation.

"There is a threat of terrorist attacks, kidnapping and sectarian violence," the government warned.

Additionally, the government advises Canadians to exercise a high degree of caution in India, due to a continuing threat of terror attacks throughout the country.