Man found with traumatic injuries at Scarborough plaza
A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital after Toronto police officers found him suffering from severe trauma at a Scarborough shopping plaza on Thursday morning.
Police say man taken to hospital without vital signs
A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital after Toronto police officers found him suffering from severe trauma at a Scarborough shopping plaza on Thursday morning.
Police said paramedics were performing CPR, but the man lacked any vital signs when he was loaded into an ambulance.
Police were called around 8:30 a.m. to a plaza in the Birchmont Road and Huntingwood Drive area.
A detective at the scene told reporters the man's injuries appear to be self-inflicted.