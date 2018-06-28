Man found with traumatic injuries at Scarborough plaza

A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital after Toronto police officers found him suffering from severe trauma at a Scarborough shopping plaza on Thursday morning.

Police said paramedics were performing CPR, but the man lacked any vital signs when he was loaded into an ambulance.

Police were called around 8:30 a.m. to a plaza in the Birchmont Road and Huntingwood Drive area.

A detective at the scene told reporters the man's injuries appear to be self-inflicted.