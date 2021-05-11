Federal government to spend some $12B on Toronto, Hamilton transit: sources

The federal government is poised to announce some $12 billion worth of funding for transit projects in Toronto and Hamilton on Tuesday, sources told CBC News.

The sources, who weren't authorized to speak publicly about the announcement, say the money is part of a new deal between the provincial and federal government that will see "billions and billions" of dollars committed to funding four subway projects already underway — the Ontario Line, Scarborough, the Eglinton West extension and the Yonge North subway extension.

Hamilton, which has been working on establishing a light rail line in its downtown core, is also set to receive money.

A source said the new funding will also result in light rail manufacturing jobs being created in Thunder Bay, with more announcements in the coming weeks.

Premier Doug Ford's office said it has been urging the federal government to invest in transit for the past two years.

"We have been calling on the federal government to provide its fair share of at least 50 percent of our four nationally-significant subway projects for the GTA," said spokesperson Ivana Yelich in an email.

"In addition, we have been urging them to help fund a viable Hamilton LRT project."

More to come.