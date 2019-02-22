Transit advocates, union members protest plan to upload TTC subways to province

Union members, transit advocates and some NDP MPPs are protesting the planned upload of Toronto's subway network to the province at 35 stations across the city on Friday morning.

The "Don't Steal #OURsubway Day of Action" was organized by the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 — the largest union representing TTC workers — along with the union-connected transit advocacy group TTCriders and the Toronto Labour Council.

Participants handed out flyers to subway riders in an effort to raise awareness about the impending upload, while ATU Local 113 members wore T-shirts over their uniforms that read "Don't Steal Our Subway" while on the job.

"Ripping the TTC Subway from the rest of our public transit system will create havoc for riders, add unnecessary bureaucracy to our system and take local control away from city transit planning," said Carlos Santos, president of the union, in a news release.

Last year, the Progressive Conservative provincial government announced that it intends to take over ownership of Toronto's subway network. The province would control construction of subway infrastructure and maintenance, while the city would keep revenue generated by the subway system.

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek has argued the upload would allow for a more efficient expansion of the existing network. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the province and city have reached "terms of reference" for negotiations for the upload.

The plan is bitterly opposed by some city councillors and the provincial NDP. They argue that the city needs to maintain its control over subways to ensure that it has a say in future development of transit and other infrastructure around subway stations.

TTCriders says the move would result in higher fares and poorer service.