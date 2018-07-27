Attackers were threatening 'that they would kill me,' transgender rapper says

It was supposed to be a quiet afternoon walk and playtime in the park with his cat, Dolly.

But the afternoon of Monday, July 16 almost turned deadly for Saye Skye after he was attacked and beaten by two men and a woman.

Skye — a rapper, musician and spoken word artist — is transgender. He fled to Canada from Iran after his life was threatened because of his sexual orientation and advocacy for members of the LGBT community.

He wouldn't say where the attack happened — only that it happened close to where he lives.

He said the assault started after he saw a man — who was sitting on a bench in the park with another man and a woman — threw an empty beer bottle on the ground. He came out of the confrontation with a bloody nose and a broken phone.

Skye said he asked the man to use a nearby garbage bin instead, recalling how his cat got one of its feet stuck in an empty beer can in the park only days earlier.

"They came up to me, two of them. Later on a girl joined them and they started swearing at me and calling me names and threatening me that they would kill me," Skye told CBC Toronto.

"It escalated in a second and one of them punched me in the face. He started saying, 'You know who you're f--k​ing talking to, f--k​ing tranny?'"

'I'll f--k​ing kill you'

Skye said he managed to pull out his phone and started to record the attack but he was knocked to the ground. The woman hit him in the back of his head with her purse.

At that point, he started screaming for help, but even though there was a group of people next door having a rooftop party, and several others on the streets nearby, no one came to his assistance.

Saye Skye said several people stood and watched as he was attacked and beaten by two men and a woman. (CBC)

"I can scream loud, I'm a musician, I know how to use my vocal cords," Skye explained. But he said his screams seemed to have infuriated his attackers.

"You're a little bitch. F--king pussy. You scream like a f--king pussy," was their response, Skye said.

"And he was saying that, 'I'll f--king kill you."'

The attackers took away his phone, smashed it and threw it in a nearby ditch, Skye said.

The rapper said he has filed a report with the police who told him that a detective has been assigned to the case.

"This is an active investigation and at this time we cannot confirm the motive," Toronto police said in a statement to CBC Toronto.

'Everyone stood there and watched'

Skye said the attack was senseless and he's at a loss about the entire incident.

"I live my queer life very visibly and I try to be proud of myself, and as hard as it is with all the stares and everything, I try to live a true life and maybe that's an obvious thing for people to notice that I'm queer," he said.

He is also calling out the people who "just watched at the corners of the intersection" and failed to assist him, even though it was clear to everyone that he was in danger.

"Everyone stood there and watched," he said.

How can you see somebody in that situation and laugh? - Saye Skye

"There were so many people. I went to people begging for help, I was bleeding. You could tell that I was in danger," he said.

"How can you see somebody in that situation and laugh when I go to them and ask them, 'Please call the cops; can somebody call the cops?"'