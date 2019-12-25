1 person killed after being struck by train at Union Station

A person has died after being struck by a train at Union Station Tuesday night.

Metrolinx called the incident a "tragic accident."

Around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Lakeshore West train struck a person at Union Station, according to Metrolinx.

It is not clear how the person was struck by the train.

All UP Express trains were suspended for the night, but have since resumed.

Police have not released any more information about the victim or the circumstances of the incident.