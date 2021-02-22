Ontario boy, 13, struck and killed by train while walking dog near tracks

Provincial police say a 13-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a train while walking his dog in the Township of Springwater, Ont., near Barrie.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

They say the boy was walking his dog on the Canadian Pacific railway track when he was struck.

Investigators say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Huronia West OPP, the OPP Forensic Identification Service and CP Rail police are all investigating.

The boy's name has not been released.