Toronto

UP Express, west-end GO trains running again after rush hour disruption

Service has resumed on the UP Express and Kitchener GO train line after an earlier shutdown Friday caused by a truck with a boom that struck a rail bridge in west-end Toronto.

Truck with a boom hit a rail bridge, temporarily shutting down train service

CBC News ·
A truck travelling with its boom up struck this rail bridge that spans St. Clair Avenue West on Friday morning, temporarily disruption UP Express and GO train service.
A truck travelling with its boom up struck this rail bridge that spans St. Clair Avenue West on Friday morning, temporarily disruption UP Express and GO train service. (MIchael Aitkens/CBC)

Trains began running again on both lines shortly after 9 a.m.

The collision that caused the disruption happened around 7:25 a.m., according to police. The bridge is just east of the corner of St. Clair Avenue West and Weston Road. It does not appear that anyone was injured.

Service on the UP Express was entirely suspended while GO trains were unable to run between Weston and Bloor stations.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx said delays and cancellations are possible as the transit tries to get service back on schedule. 

You can find the latest GO Transit service updates here.

