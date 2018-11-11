5 cars of freight train derail in Toronto, no one injured

Five cars of a freight train derailed in an industrial area in suburban Toronto early Sunday, but no one was injured and no hazardous goods were leaked, according to CN.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the derailment on Kennedy Road, south of Eglinton Avenue East, in Scarborough, at about 2:43 a.m. ET.

Firefighters created a perimeter of about 300 metres surrounding the derailment to contain the site.

Train blocking a crossing on road

Two ambulances responded to the call about the derailment, but no one was transported to hospital or treated at the scene, according to James Burgin, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Jonathan Abecassis, spokesperson for CN, said in a statement that CN is investigating the derailment.

"Current reports indicate that five cars have derailed in various positions, that there are no injuries or release of any dangerous goods and that the train is blocking a crossing on Kennedy Road," he said.

"We regret any impact this incident may have on local residents."

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified about the derailment that occurred overnight. (John Hanley/CBC)

Julie Leroux, spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, said the board has been notified about the derailment.

"We are aware and we are gathering information," she said.

The derailment occurred close to the Salaheddin Islamic Centre, a mosque in Scarborough.