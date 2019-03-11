Toronto police search for man who punched officer during traffic stop

The Toronto police are looking for a man who they say hit a female officer several times in the head during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Police say that Dwayne Banfield, 31, was driving near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West when he was stopped.

They say he then got out of his vehicle and punched the female officer at the scene several times in the head before running away.

Banfield is wanted for assaulting a police officer as well as for escaping lawful custody, obstructing police and driving without validation on his license plate.

Police say he is considered violent and should not be approached if spotted.

The officer who was assaulted was treated in hospital for serious injuries.