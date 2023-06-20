Toronto is being strangled by gridlock. Here's what leading mayoral candidates plan to do about it

Traffic congestion was a hot topic on the campaign trail Tuesday with a handful of mayoral candidates pledging to take concrete action to ease the flow of cars on city streets.

"I feel your pain, Toronto," candidate Anthony Furey said at a news conference in front of a metal construction fence near the site of a dismantled Gardiner Expressway off-ramp on Tuesday.

"I understand what you're going through. And as mayor, I promise, I will prioritize your traffic and congestion woes."

Furey said he would rebuild the eastern part of the Gardiner Expressway and tear up bike lanes on major streets if elected.

At least seven candidates, including Furey, have specific ideas to help Toronto residents get around the city more quickly. Toronto residents go to the polls on Monday to elect a new mayor after John Tory stepped down in February. There are 102 candidates for mayor in all.

Mark Saunders would also remove bike lanes on major arteries.

Ana Bailão, Brad Bradford and Mitzie Hunter would push for traffic enforcement officers to crack down on illegal parking and cars that block intersections. Olivia Chow and Josh Matlow would improve cycling and transit infrastructure with the aim of having fewer cars on the road.

Earlier this week, CBC Toronto published a map of current road restrictions in the downtown core based on available city data. The aim: to get a sense of what construction is underway and provide a resource to navigate the related traffic.

The interactive map includes 50 road restrictions in the downtown area bordered by Bathurst Street in the west, College Street in the north, Parliament Street in the east and Lakeshore Boulevard in the south.

So what to candidates plan to do about the congestion?

Furey

Furey, a political columnist, said the city clearly has "traffic headache points" when it comes to congestion and it's important for city hall to "unclog" Toronto streets to make the city livable again.

Mayoral candidate Anthony Furey says easing traffic congestion would be a priority for him. To city residents, he says: 'I understand what you're going through. And as mayor, I promise, I will prioritize your traffic and congestion woes.' (CBC)

His plan includes:

A reassessment of the RapidTO scheme, which turns vehicle lanes into bus and bike lanes.

No tolls on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway.

Studying whether the dedicated GO Bus lanes on the Don Valley Parkway could be reallocated to regular commuters.

Reforming the city planning department, which he says imposes many projects at the same time.

Completing the Ontario Line and Eglinton Crosstown LRT before starting any major new transit infrastructure.

No more concrete dividers or bike lanes on major streets, especially in areas facing major construction.

Reviewing the closure of major thoroughfares, such as the DVP and Lakeshore Boulevard, for cycling events.

Keeping the eastern Gardiner, but with essential maintenance. "Flawed as it is, it remains a vital artery," he said.

Saunders

Candidate Mark Saunders clarified his position on bike lanes on Tuesday. 'I'm not anti-bike lanes. I think bike lanes can go on secondary streets,' he said. (CBC)

Saunders, the former police chief, says he would reverse the decision on bike lanes for Toronto's busiest streets to help ease congestion. He would:

Remove the bike lanes on University Avenue.

Reverse the decision to make the Yonge Street bike lanes permanent, pending a review of the data.

Make the Bloor Street West bike lane expansion less of a priority.

Suspend all bike lane expansions, pending consultation with residents, local businesses and business improvement areas.

Saunders says he would cut commute times by doing the following:

Open up King Street to all traffic while Queen Street is closed for construction.

Limit the number of weekend road closures.

Speed up road construction with extra shifts to get work done faster.

He also clarified his position on bike lanes on Tuesday, saying: "I'm not anti-bike lanes. I think bike lanes can go on secondary streets."

Chow

Candidate Olivia Chow says technology can be used to deal with gridlock. 'There are people who will always drive and we need to look at coordinating the construction using the best technology,' she says. (CBC)

Front runner Chow, a former MP and former city councillor, says she would ease congestion by making public transit safer and more reliable, building more mixed-use neighbourhoods to allow people to work close to home and improving cycling infrastructure.

She says technology can be used to deal with gridlock.

"There are people who will always drive and we need to look at coordinating the construction using the best technology," she said.

Bailão

Candidate Ana Bailão says the city needs to expedite construction projects. 'I won't allow lane closures between Bay and Victoria until the Ontario Line construction is done on Adelaide, Richmond and Dundas,' she says. (CBC)

Bailão, also a former city councillor, says the city needs to expedite construction projects.

"I won't allow lane closures between Bay and Victoria until the Ontario Line construction is done on Adelaide, Richmond and Dundas. I will have extended construction hours so the construction can be done sooner as well. And I will have the rush hour ticket and tow," she said. "I will make this permanent and citywide."

According to her campaign website, Bailão would also:

Increase fines for those blocking flow of traffic in an intersection.

Pilot new technology in school safety zones with lights that only turn green when drivers are at or below the speed limit to protect kids.

Increase and automate penalties for drivers who pass TTC streetcars when riders are getting on or off.

Implement steep penalties for construction debris leftover more than 24 hours post completion.

Matlow

Candidate Josh Matlow said Toronto needs to 'improve transit and road safety so that everyone has more options to get around, whether that's by transit, cycling or walking.' (Michael Wilson/CBC)

On his campaign website, Matlow, a current city councillor, says, Toronto needs to improve transit and road safety so that everyone has more options to get around.

"We have to crack down on people who park illegally in lanes and block traffic by hogging the curb during rush hour, and not allow every construction project to occupy a lane for two to three years to ensure they do not increase congestion at busy intersections."

Hunter

Candidate Mitzie Hunter says she would 'strictly enforce road restrictions across the city through traffic agents and an empowered Office of Traffic Management that will resolve bottlenecks and better coordinate restriction scheduling and enforcement.' (CBC)

Hunter, a former Liberal MPP, would "strictly enforce road restrictions across the city through traffic agents and an empowered Office of Traffic Management that will resolve bottlenecks and better coordinate restriction scheduling and enforcement," according to her website.

Bradford

Candidate Brad Bradford says: 'With the first 100 days, I will appoint a traffic relief commissioner who will coordinate all of the infrastructure projects across the city so that we stop tying up parallel streets with construction.' (CBC)

Bradford, a current city councillor, would:

Appoint a "congestion relief commissioner" with a mandate to end the traffic chaos, and redeploy 200 parking enforcement officers to key intersections to keep traffic moving at peak hours.

Accelerate the Gardiner East rebuild by up to two years by allowing construction around the clock.

Stop the city's plan to put streetcars on Richmond and Adelaide Street and run all streetcars instead along a King streetcar express zone.

"With the first 100 days, I will appoint a traffic relief commissioner who will coordinate all of the infrastructure projects across the city so that we stop tying up parallel streets with construction," he said.