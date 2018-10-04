Tractor trailer rollover on Highway 427

There are traffic delays on Highway 427 southbound, after a tractor trailer rollover Thursday morning.

The crash is in the southbound express lanes, just north of the QEW.

Crash Hwy 427 SB Exp near the Toronto / Hamilton split. Truck and several cars in collision. Truck rolled over. Debris in collectors. Lane restrictions. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCTrafficTO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCTrafficTO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/ogmnIrUzgm">pic.twitter.com/ogmnIrUzgm</a> —@LateNightCam

The collision involved other cars and emergency crews were on scene.

According to Toronto Fire Services they were called to the scene just before 6 a.m.

One man was trapped in the truck and managed to get himself out.

He has been transported to a trauma centre.

There is debris in the collectors and lane restrictions.