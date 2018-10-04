Tractor trailer rollover on Highway 427

Skip to Main Content
Crash involved several other cars, emergency crews on scene

Emergency crews are on scene at Highway 427 southbound, south of Dundas. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

There are traffic delays on Highway 427 southbound, after a tractor trailer rollover Thursday morning.

The crash is in the southbound express lanes, just north of the QEW.

The collision involved other cars and emergency crews were on scene.

According to Toronto Fire Services they were called to the scene just before 6 a.m.

One man was trapped in the truck and managed to get himself out.

He has been transported to a trauma centre.

There is debris in the collectors and lane restrictions.

