Skip to Main Content
Tractor trailer rollover closes eastbound Highway 401 on-ramp in North York
Toronto

Tractor trailer rollover closes eastbound Highway 401 on-ramp in North York

A tractor trailer rollover early Monday morning has closed the eastbound Highway 401 on-ramp from Highway 400 in North York.

Crash has shut down exit from northbound and southbound Highway 400, OPP say

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police have closed the northbound and southbound Highway 400 exits onto eastbound Highway 401 due to a tractor trailer rollover early Monday morning. (OPP GTA Traffic/Twitter)

A tractor trailer rollover early Monday morning has closed the eastbound Highway 401 on-ramp from Highway 400 in North York.

Ontario Provincial Police say northbound and southbound traffic trying to exit the 400 is being diverted for an investigation. 

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes to access the 401. 

It's unclear when the ramp will reopen.  

Toronto paramedics say two people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|