Tractor trailer rollover closes eastbound Highway 401 on-ramp in North York

A tractor trailer rollover early Monday morning has closed the eastbound Highway 401 on-ramp from Highway 400 in North York.

Ontario Provincial Police say northbound and southbound traffic trying to exit the 400 is being diverted for an investigation.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes to access the 401.

It's unclear when the ramp will reopen.

Toronto paramedics say two people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.